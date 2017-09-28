Erie County Council to vote on initial RFP on Tuesday

"Anything to council at this stage is a proposal," said Erie County Council Chairman Jay Breneman about the controversial request for proposals over the county's "Up for the Job" program.

That proposal Erie County Council will vote on Tuesday, is the first that was considered earlier this month. The $36,000 bid by consultants Ten 53 Newton, not the $102,000 proposal -- also from Ten 53 Newton -- that Erie County Controller Mary Schaaf called "unlawful" on Wednesday.

"The solicitor (attorney Tom Talarico) said that as long as we were to amend the ordinance to the $36,000 that's reflected in the RFP that the process is sound," said Breneman.

Erie News Now obtained the statement solicitor Tom Talarico sent to council members Thursday, calling the second proposal a "direct violation" of the county's Purchasing Code, and asking Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper to "advertise a new RFP."

"In order to be legitimate, we have to do exactly what was set up for the bid process," said Councilman Fiore Leone.

"Up for the Job" is Dahlkemper's pro-growth plan to market Erie's unemployed skilled laborers to out-of-state companies looking to expand. Members of the area's most prominent labor union -- UE Local 506 -- by her side, promoting the plan before council Thursday.

Dahlkemper told Erie News Now prior to Thursday's council meeting she did nothing unlawful, and that she was only asking Council for $50,000. The other $52,000 would be filled by "contributors" including the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and the Erie Community Foundation.

Some council members called the whole process "messy" during Thursday's meeting; others are hinting that it could be politically driven.

"Sometimes in politics, some of the words that are used, in my estimation, quite inappropriate," Leone said regarding Schaaf's use of the word "unlawful."

Talarico urged council members to vote on the initial proposal citing a matter of transparency.

"(The process) has the appearance of directly subverting the policies outlining the competitive bid process," he wrote.

It's unclear if Dahlkemper will submit another RFP for the additional work; and if so, at what cost, and who would pay for it.

Despite the controversy over the funding, the majority of council supports the program

"This is something that we should be looking at, how can we improve and go forward with," Breneman said, "not something we can tear down and throw out."