Man Charged with Stealing from Non-Profit Fails to Show Up for Sentencing

James Gray

The man who pleaded guilty to stealing money from a local non-profit failed to show up for his sentencing Thursday.

Judge Stephanie Domtirovich called James Gray, 46, and ordered him to drive to Erie from Cincinnati, but he did not make it in time for the 3 p.m. hearing.

She rescheduled the sentencing on a single count of receiving stolen property for 11 a.m. Friday.

Gray stole $67,000 while serving as the executive director of Erie's Supportive Living Services, police said.

The organization provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities.

Gray created two consulting businesses then wrote checks from the non-profit to himself, according to investigators.

He faces up to seven years in prison


