State Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for School Funding Lawsuit

A ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday may impact funding for public schools across the state, including the Erie School District.

The state Supreme Court's 5-2 ruling opens the door for a lawsuit by several school districts, who want the courts to address funding disparities.

The lawsuit claims the state is not providing a fair education for its students because poorer school districts receive less funding than wealthier ones.

It reverses the Commonwealth Court's decision, which dismissed the challenge.

Defendants argued the lawsuit raises political questions that the courts should not decide, but the Supreme Court disagreed.

