PA Resist Members Protest Outside Congressman Kelly's Erie Office

A group of protesters rallied in Erie Thursday in opposition to the President's administration.

Members of PA Resist gathered outside of Congressman Mike Kelly's office.

They are part of a statewide coalition that is resisting everything in the Trump administration's agenda.

Protesters called defeating the Graham-Cassidy Bill, the latest effort by Republicans to repeal Obamacare, a victory.

Members said they will continue their resistance and focus on other issues they oppose.

"We also wanted to focus on the situation with DACA with the administration recently announcing they are going to end the program," said Liz Klie, a member of PA Resist. "We are now calling on our Congressional members to support the clean DREAM Act that would provide a path to citizenship and make sure there is no funding for the wall or deportations or ICE."

The group planned 20 events at congressional offices across Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.