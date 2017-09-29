Jamestown, New York Football Player Kneels During Anthem - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown, New York Football Player Kneels During Anthem

A high school football player in western New York Thursday participated in the same protest that received a lot of attention in the NFL this past weekend.

Lebron Fisher, a freshman running back and safety for the Jamestown junior varsity football team, knelt during the playing of the national anthem next to his standing teammates.

Jamestown was playing against Dunkirk.

