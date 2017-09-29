Fire Forces Family from East Erie Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Forces Family from East Erie Home

Posted: Updated:

A family of six was forced out of their east Erie home after a fire broke out Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of East 24th Street around 9:15 p.m.

They arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the back of the home and spreading to the attic.

Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes.

The three adults and three children escaped from the home safely.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com