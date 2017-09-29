Fire Forces Family from East Erie Home

A family of six was forced out of their east Erie home after a fire broke out Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of East 24th Street around 9:15 p.m.

They arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the back of the home and spreading to the attic.

Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes.

The three adults and three children escaped from the home safely.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

