Sergio Aguero involved in a car crash in Amsterdam

English soccer team Manchester City will assess star player Sergio Aguero Friday after the Argentine was involved in a car crash.

Aguero was in Amsterdam on Thursday attending a concert by Colombian singer Maluma when the taxi he was traveling in collided with a pole.

It was widely reported Friday that Aguero, who played in City's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, suffered broken ribs and could be out of action for up to two months.

"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday," read a City statement released early Friday.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries. He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea."

The news comes as a blow to Pep Guardiola's City, who sit top of the Premier League table after six matches of the season -- ahead of neighbors Manchester United on goal difference.

Aguero has been a key part of City's impressive start to the campaign, scoring six goals as he closes in on becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

A two-month absence would mean Aguero would miss not only Saturday's meeting with Chelsea, but also matches against Arsenal and a Champions League tie with Napoli.

It would also impact Aguero's participation in Argentina's faltering World Cup qualifying campaign.

Back in his homeland, Aguero's first club Independiente offered their support to the 29-year-old via Twitter.

"Strength and prompt recovery. Everyone @ Independiente is with you in this difficult moment," read the tweet.

Aguero had posted a picture of himself with Mavuma on Instagram before the accident.