Goodwill Leaders Gather to Share Ideas

For the first time, all nine Pennsylvania Goodwill Organizations are meeting under one roof.

It's for an annual conference that brings together the leaders within Pennsylvania's Association of Goodwills.

This year, Goodwill Industries of Ashtabula is hosting the event for the first time. Ashtabula serves Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.

The conference allows leaders to gather to share ideas and best practices, to further the mission of serving their communities, especially Erie.

"We weren't really doing a lot for the community of Erie and Crawford. Those two counties are within our jurisdiction, and we are responsible for providing human services in those areas, and we were really underdeveloped. And by participating with the other Pennsylvania Goodwills, they gave me ideas for what we could be doing for Erie," said Goodwill CEO of Northeast Ohio and Northwest PA, Eric Schwarts.

The conference lasts for two days, and is taking place at the Erie Sheraton Bayfront Hotel.

Retired United States Air Force Lieutenant General Mark Ramsay, is at the conference. He will speak on "The Challenges of Leading and Managing the Work Force."