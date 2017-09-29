Chicken Wing Prices Soaring - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chicken Wing Prices Soaring

As you would imagine every Saturday and Sunday during football season people are packing bars and restaurants looking for their favorite football snack. However, with the demand so high, chicken wing prices are on the rise, but meat suppliers are not blaming football season for the hike.

Erie News Now stopped by Eduardo's tavern to talk about the impact the prices are having on their business. The owner, Christina Parker, tells Erie News Now that the prices have steadily been on the rise for quite some time and haven't stopped going up.

Curtze Food Service says that demand is higher than it's ever been. They are blaming the price jump on more chain restaurants offering the wing, driving demand through the roof.

Parker says, although they hate to do it, they unfortunately have to pass some of that expense along to the customer.

Many places we called including Eduardos, Odis 12, and other restaurants have had to raise the prices or change their specials.

Monday night was always 2 for 1 wing night at Eduardos, that is now gone.

In order to help with the rising costs, they have been getting clever at trying to bring the prices down.
Eduardos started using a slightly different cut of meat that has a cheaper price, they call them jumbo chicken drummies.

Essentially it's just a deep fried chicken leg as opposed to the wing, you're getting two to three times the food for a fraction of the cost.

Most of these price increases are only about a dollar per order, but when that put's your bill at about a dollar per wing, that can start to turn some people off.

The drummies at Eduardo’s are selling for about 75 cents apiece.

