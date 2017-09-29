Republican Challenger Questions Erie County Executive's Transparency

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper's political opponent, Republican Art Oligeri, is again questioning her transparency after the Erie County Controller said a bid placed for the Up for the Job" program violates the county's purchasing code.

The request for proposal, or RFPm is for $102,000, only $50,000 of which the county would pay, Dahlkemper told Council at a Sept. 7 meeting.

But records show it was originally submitted at $36,000 bid to Ten 53 Newton, LLC.

"The pricing quoted on a RFP cannot be changed to a higher amount after the opening of the RFPs," Schaaf said in the letter, which is dated Tuesday, Sept. 26. "The integrity of the County and its bidding and RFP process are negated if this pricing change from $36,000 to $102,000 occurs."

Oligeri said the County Executive has to follow the proper bidding process and even the County Controller said what she did is illegal.

He is questioning her intent fo increasing the RFP amount by $66,000.

"We need to ask the County Executive why she altered the original RFP," said Oligeri. "The controller says it's illegal to do that; it's unlawful. I want to know what her intent is and why she was trying to pad a contract. It's not right; she should know better."

READ MORE

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.