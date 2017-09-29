Second Harvest Food Bank Commemorates 35 Years with Special Exhibit

Second Harvest Food Bank commemorated its 35th years of feeding the hungry with a special event Thursday evening.

It featured Michael Nye's traveling multimedia art exhibit about hunger and resilience. He showcases photographs and audio stories from America's hungry.

The mission of Second Harvest Food Bank is to provide food to people in need in 11 counties of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Programs like this are part of its long-range plan.

"As our mission continues, we would like to start a dialog on how to end hunger," said executive director Karen Seggi. "We want to put the food bank out of business, so people can feed themselves."

The traveling exhibit will be on display in the region for the next three weeks.

Lilly Broadcasting was one of the major sponsors of Thursday's event.

