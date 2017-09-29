Trial Date Set for Suspects Accused in Deadly 2015 Shoot-out

A trial date has been set for the four Erie men, charged with a deadly shoot-out which claimed the lives of two teens.



Stephen Russell, Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell, and Jahaun Jones are all accused of murder, for the shooting death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

Police say the four drove by a party on Summit Street in Erie, and opened fire, in July of 2015.

Friday, their lawyers met with Judge Rusty Cunningham, to schedule a trial date. The trial will begin more than two years after the deadly shooting.

Jury selection is set to start on January 17, 2018, with the trial scheduled to start January 22nd.

Judge Cunningham will preside over the trial, all four suspects will be tried together.



Darion Eady, the fifth suspect charged in the case, was convicted of third degree murder in February of 2017.

In the same shootout, he killed Elijah Jackson, 16. Eady is serving a sentence of 23 years and 10 months to 47 years and 8 months in state prison.

Erie police arrested all five suspects in March of 2016.