Four Community Members Honored During Sunset Celebration Awards

Former Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge was the guest presenter for the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation's 10th annual Sunset Celebration Awards Thursday.

Four community members were honored for their commitment to the foundation and Presque Isle State Park.

Paul Nelson, owner and CEO of Waldameer Park and Water World, was presented with the Presque Isle Legacy Award.

Ann DiTullio was honored as volunteer of the year.

Dr. John Lyons and Sally Kohler each took home distinguished service awards.

