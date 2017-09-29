Trump will make decision 'sometime tonight' on Price

President Donald Trump said he will decide Friday evening whether he will retain his health secretary Tom Price amid a growing private plane scandal that has engulfed the administration.

"We'll take a look. I'll be announcing something in the very near future," Trump told reporters. "Tom price is a very good man."

Trump has fumed about Price's use of private jets to travel around the country on routes easily accessible by commercial means. He's been encouraged by some advisers to fire Price in a show of authority, but as of Thursday Trump has indicated in private he's not ready to dismiss the former congressman.

Price said Thursday he would reimburse the US government for the cost of his private air travel, though not for the full cost of chartering the planes, which ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead, a spokesperson for HHS said Price would cut a check to the US Treasury for $51,887.31, the amount for his seat on the private flights he took.

"By paying for my portions of these trips, I think it's a huge demonstration. It's unique. It's never been done before, unprecedented, as I'm told," Price said on Fox News.

Asked by CNN's Greg Wallace Thursday afternoon if he planned to stay in his job, Price said: "Absolutely."

The White House said Thursday it was considering adopting new oversight of administration officials' use of private planes.