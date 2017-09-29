Barber National Institute Cuts Ribbon on New Playground - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Barber National Institute Cuts Ribbon on New Playground

Posted:

A new playground designed specially for preschool and early grade school students made its debut Friday morning at the Barber National Institute.

The new play area is a colorful new addition that is designed to be inclusive for children with disabilities.

It features balance beams, slides and a grassy area where kids can draw on chalkboards or even play a set of drums.

The early childhood playground is full of activities for students ages three to eight.

"We know that children learn through play, and so by utilizing our playground, children are going to be able to improve their gross and fine motor skills and cognitive skills," said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president of the Barber National Institute. "They'll learn more in terms of socialization skills and how do they play with their peers, so it's just a win-win for all of us."

Donations from Erie Insurance, PNC, Charities for Children and a gift from Pauline Stevens funded the playground.

