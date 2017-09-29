Woman Taken to Hospital After I-79 Rollover Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Taken to Hospital After I-79 Rollover Crash

A woman was treated at the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 79 Friday.

The accident was reported around 2 p.m. about a mile past the Interchange Road exit.

The woman was driving south on the interstate when she lost control, the vehicle rolled over and she became trapped, according to firefighters.

She was quickly freed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

