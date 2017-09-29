Suspect in Custody After Disturbance on Erie's East Side

One man was taken into custody Friday evening after a disturbance on Erie's east side.

It reportedly started with an argument between a man and a woman on East 21st Street between Wallace and Cottage Ave.

The dispute quickly heated up when the woman's son got involved.

According to police, the man arguing with her allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the woman's son, but failed to hit him.

From there, the suspect fled the scene and was found at an apartment in the 500 block of East 21st Street after getting into an argument with residents there.

The man allegedly assaulted a woman and stabbed a man in the back.

That victim is being treated at UPMC Hamot for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody while police investigate the altercations.

So far, no charges have been filed.