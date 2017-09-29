Gaudenzia Erie Receives Money to Help High-Risk Moms - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gaudenzia Erie Receives Money to Help High-Risk Moms

Posted: Updated:

A place in Erie that helps those battling addiction has been awarded a grant for more than $2 million dollars. The substance abuse and mental health administration money is for reducing the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on communities throughout the nation. 
The funding for Gaudenzia Erie is effective from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2022. It will provide Gaudenzia  with funds totaling $524,000.00 per year for five years to provide treatment, prevention and recovery support services for high-risk pregnant and postpartum women. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com