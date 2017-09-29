Gaudenzia Erie Receives Money to Help High-Risk Moms

A place in Erie that helps those battling addiction has been awarded a grant for more than $2 million dollars. The substance abuse and mental health administration money is for reducing the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on communities throughout the nation.

The funding for Gaudenzia Erie is effective from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2022. It will provide Gaudenzia with funds totaling $524,000.00 per year for five years to provide treatment, prevention and recovery support services for high-risk pregnant and postpartum women.