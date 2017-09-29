Detroit Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Operation in Erie

A Detroit man on parole for murder will spend up to 55 years in prison for running a drug trafficking operation in Erie.

Stephen Barry-Gibbons, 31, was sentenced Friday to serve 27 to 55 years in prison.

He was found guilty of a number of charges, including drug manufacturing, criminal conspiracy and firearms charges, in August.

Barry-Gibbons was one of three people arrested a drug bust in May 2016. Officers removed more than $90,000 worth of heroin and cocaine from the streets.

Police identified Barry-Gibbons as the kingpin.

Barry-Gibbons was on parole at the time of his arrest. He spent 8 years in jail for a murder in New Castle.

