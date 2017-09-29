Schools Cutting Back on Field Trips

Many students enjoy field trips as a way to get out of the classroom and go to a different environment, but Erie News Now spoke to several school districts in northwestern Pennsylvania who say they are not taking as many field trips anymore.

School officials from Fairview, Millcreek and Warren said recent restrictions are among the reasons.

If a student requires any medical assistance, then a certified nurse or certified teacher must be present on that trip because medicine can only be administered by medical professionals.

School officials said this causes a problem because if that staff member is not available, the trip is then canceled.

Cuts to the school budget are another reason. They said this is causing them to be more selective and purposeful when considering field trips.

"The school board made a mandate a few years ago that field trips should be educational in nature," said Erik Kincade, superintendent of Fairview High School. "We were doing some things with the Seawolves and other fun things with the kids. Those are few and far between now."

Having volunteers also helps, but they need to have clearances.

