Pennsylvania Community and Economic Development Secretary Visits Two Erie Businesses

The Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) visited two Erie businesses Friday to highlight how the state's investment in private-sector technology and innovation is creating jobs that pay.

Secretary Dennis Davin first visited Epic Web Studios, a business that specializes in website design, social media, marketing, SEO and digital strategy. The 8-year-old firm, which is located at 9th and French in downtown Erie, serves more than 300 clients in the United States and Canada.

Epic Web Studio received DCED support through the Keystone Innovation Zone Tax Credit Program.

Secretary Davin then visited Acoustic Sheep, which developed and sells form-fitting headphones. The company's CEO Dr. Wei-Shin Lai earned the Governor’s Impact Award in 2015, was named Pennsylvania Small Business Person of the Year in 2016, and won the Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ Big Idea Award for the product.

The business, which is located at 2001 Peninsula Drive in Millcreek, received financial and logistic support from a DCED initiative - the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and Northern Pennsylvania.

