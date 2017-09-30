Obama, Joe Biden join Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Toronto

It was the reunion of a prince and a President -- this time in Canada.

Former President Barack Obama joined Prince Harry on Friday at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Obama was accompanied by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who all chatted with Harry as they cheered for the teams. The foursome also took photos with players.

"Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe," Obama later tweeted. "You represent the best of our country."

Last week, Melania Trump led the US delegation to the Games' opening ceremony on her first solo foreign trip as first lady.

During the whirlwind day trip, she met with Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and also posed for a team photo with Team USA.

"I also want to wish you good luck, but I know you won't need it in these games," Trump said. "Take that fighting spirit that I know you have, and bring home the gold."

Harry, a military veteran, founded Invictus Games three years ago. The event is held in a different city every year, and provides an international sporting platform for wounded and injured service members, both current and veterans.

When the prince started the Games, he was inspired to build global awareness for servicemen and women injured in combat. During the games, hundreds of participants compete in activities such as swimming, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. Seventeen countries took part in this year's challenge.

This is not the first meeting between Harry and Obama since the President left office.

In May, he welcomed Obama at Kensington Palace while the former President was on a tour of Europe.

During the meeting, the pair discussed shared interests, including support for veterans and empowering young people.