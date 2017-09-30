Suspect Leads Erie, Pennsylvania State Police on High-Speed Chas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Leads Erie, Pennsylvania State Police on High-Speed Chase

Posted: Updated:

Police are looking for the suspect who led Erie and State Police on a high-speed chase Friday night.

Erie Police were called to a disturbance in the 500 block of Sanford Place just before 11:30 p.m. when the suspect took off. Officers chased the suspect on East Lake Road to Harborcreek, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Erie Police stopped chasing the suspect after they felt it was too dangerous to continue.

Pennsylvania State Police then started to chase the same suspect, but troopers were not able to catch the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-898-1641. 

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com