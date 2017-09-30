Honoré: 'The mayor's living on a cot, and I hope the President h - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Honoré: 'The mayor's living on a cot, and I hope the President has a good day at golf'

Posted: Updated:
Alexandra King, CNN -

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré drew a stark distinction Saturday when asked about President Donald Trump's tweets accusing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of "poor leadership" in her response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

"The mayor's living on a cot, and I hope the President has a good day at golf," said Honoré, who led the military response in 2005 to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

Honoré made his remarks during an interview on CNN Newsroom.

Trump tweeted after Cruz criticized the White House's response to Maria's disastrous impact on the US commonwealth. During an interview Friday on CNN, she cast the situation as "a story of devastation that continues to worsen."

Cruz also said she and her family are staying at the Coliseum in San Juan, along with more than 600 people. They're sleeping on cots and eating the same food as everyone else after their house flooded.

The President is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. On Tuesday, he's due to visit Puerto Rico, where Maria killed at least sixteen people and left many of the island's 3.4 million residents without power and water.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/09/30/russel-honore-trump-golf-puerto-rico-response-nr.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com