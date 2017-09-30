Sara's Closes for Season Saturday

A popular summer staple at the entrance to Presque Isle State Park will serve up food one more time Saturday before it closes for the season.

Sara's, a popular Erie-area restaurant for burgers, hotdogs, ice cream and other treats, closes each fall for winter and reopens in the spring.

Saturday brings the restaurant's 37th year of serving customers to a close. It has been in operation since 1980.

Managers do not keep a record of the number of customers, but Sara's typically sells nearly 100,000 hot dogs every year from the beginning of April until the end of September.

Sara's will reopen April 1, 2018.

