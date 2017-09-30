Perry Hi-Way Hose Company Hosts Interactive Volunteer Experience and Open House

The community had a chance to find out what it's like to be a volunteer firefighter Saturday during an open house at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

People could cut apart a car, try on gear, climb a ladder truck and more.

Perry Hi-Way currently has about 15 volunteers, excluding their paid EMTs.

It is trying new initiatives to get people to join.

The fire company began the Answer Your Calling Campaign weeks ago in an effort to boost its numbers.

They hope the open house will help.

"[We are] showing the folks and the public what we do for free as volunteers just to show that it's a lot of commitment," said fire chief Kip Hayford. "It's a lot of work and training to provide that protection to your community. We just want to give them an idea of what we do on a daily basis."

You can learn more about becoming a volunteer here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.