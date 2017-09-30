Great Lakes Sports Festival Showcases Fitness in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Great Lakes Sports Festival Showcases Fitness in Erie

Posted: Updated:

The fourth annual Great Lakes Sports Festival took over the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday.

It featured bodybuilding competitions, arm wrestling championships and CrossFit competitions.

Real Fitness and Training hosted the festival and also invited a variety of vendors.

Organizers said it is a great way to showcase Erie's best fitness opportunities.

"What's great in Erie is you really have a great platforms of different gyms where everybody can workout," said organizer Jack Sullivan. "That's the whole point of this - to get people out and see the different avenues you have to exercise."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com