Great Lakes Sports Festival Showcases Fitness in Erie

The fourth annual Great Lakes Sports Festival took over the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday.

It featured bodybuilding competitions, arm wrestling championships and CrossFit competitions.

Real Fitness and Training hosted the festival and also invited a variety of vendors.

Organizers said it is a great way to showcase Erie's best fitness opportunities.

"What's great in Erie is you really have a great platforms of different gyms where everybody can workout," said organizer Jack Sullivan. "That's the whole point of this - to get people out and see the different avenues you have to exercise."

