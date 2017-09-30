Free Community Cancer Screenings Offered

The Allegheny Health Network and Saint Vincent Hospital hosted free community cancer screenings Saturday in an attempt to help people start October on a healthy note.

The screenings were hosted outside its West Ridge Road Health and Wellness Pavillon.

People who registered could be screened for colorectal, breast and skin cancer.

These screening normally cost a fee, but Highmark helped provide the screenings free of charge.

"Prevention and detection are two ways we can fight cancer, and this is one way to give the gift of time," said Nina Ferraro of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Doctors say you should also keep an eye out for cancer yourself.

"Examine yourself always every month. Plan a schedule time," said Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, a Saint Vincent breast surgeon. "Raise your hands above your head and just look at yourself in the mirror. See if there is any skin dimpling, any changes, any puckering, anything new red or any other color."

If you have any questions about your health, it is recommended that you contact your primary care doctor.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.