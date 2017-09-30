Edinboro Fire Sends One to the Hospital

Edinboro firefighters and assisting companies were called out to an apartment fire Saturday.

The call came in around 7:40 p.m. at the Chestnut Knoll complex at 129 Chestnut Street.

The fire was contained to the living room of one apartment.

Emergency crews transported a woman to Millcreek Community Hospital.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.