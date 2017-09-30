Community Walks to Shine Light on Suicide Awareness

The community gathered to shine light on suicide awareness during the annual Out of the Darkness 5K Walk at Presque Isle Saturday.

Hundreds came out, including families who have lost loved ones to suicide, for the event organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Representatives from the organization said the walk raised almost $20,000. It will go towards education programs and fund research.

Organizers said the walk is a way to bring people together who have been affected by suicide and may have experienced their own struggle.

"It's really a way to bring this topic out of the darkness literally and to get more people to talk about it but in the right way," said Jennifer Sikora, associate area director for the western PA chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S.

