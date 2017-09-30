Nine-Year-Old Boy Brings Marijuana to Crawford County School

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a drug possession case at Maplewood Elementary School.

State Police in Corry report a 9-year-old boy was in possession of a small amount of marijuana on school property.

It happened Friday at the school on Route 408 in Steuben Township, Crawford County, according to investigators.

The investigation is still pending, State Police said.

