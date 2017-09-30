Nine-Year-Old Boy Brings Marijuana to Crawford County School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Nine-Year-Old Boy Brings Marijuana to Crawford County School

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a drug possession case at Maplewood Elementary School.

State Police in Corry report a 9-year-old boy was in possession of a small amount of marijuana on school property.  

It happened Friday at the school on Route 408 in Steuben Township, Crawford County, according to investigators.

The investigation is still pending, State Police said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com