Benefit at Emergycare Raises Money for Hurricane Relief

The Presque Isle Parrot Club invited guests to the Emergycare headquarters Saturday for its Trying to Reason with a Hurricane Season benefit.

The event turned the ambulance bay into a nightclub that featured live music, local vendors and a basket auction.

Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross and victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Club president and event organizer Heidi Belczyk said relief will not happen overnight but believes it is important to give.

"We're lucky enough to sleep in our bed," said Belczyk. "We need to help each other out in time of need. People are going through a really hard time, so it's important for us to just help out where we can."

The organization will continue to hold events to raise more money, Belczyk said.

