Cambridge Springs Garage Fire Damages Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cambridge Springs Garage Fire Damages Home

A garage fire spread and damaged a home in Cambridge Springs Saturday.

Firefighters were called to 121 Kearney Ave. just before 7:30 p.m.

A fire in the garage got into the rafters of the home causing minor damage.

Crews from Venango, Saegertown and Edinboro provided assistance to Cambridge Springs firefighters.

They knocked down the fire in less than a hour.

