EMTA Bus Fares Increase for Fourth Straight Year

EMTA Bus Fares Increase for Fourth Straight Year

Riding an EMTA bus will cost you a little more as fares increase Sunday for the fourth straight year.

A cash fare now costs $1.55 while transfers are 40 cents.

This is the fourth increase of a five-year fare increase plan approved by EMTA's board. October 2014 was EMTA's first fare increase in more than 17 years.

The fare increase is needed to comply with regulations, keep up with inflation and maintain prices comparable to our transit agencies, according to EMTA.

EMTA said its fares remain among the lowest in the state.

EMTA Fares as of Oct. 1, 2017

  • Cash Fare - $1.55
  • Cash Transfer - $.40
  • 31-Day Pass - $49
  • 20-Ride Pass - $26
  • 5-Ride Pass - $7
  • Token - $1.40
  • Day Pass - $3.10
  • Reduced Fare - $.75
  • Reduced Fare Transfer - $.20

Fares for Other Transit Agencies in Pennsylvania

  • CATA (State College) - $1.75
  • LANTA (Allentown) - $2.00
  • Rabbit Transit (York) - $1.60
  • Red Rose Transit (Lancaster) - $1.70
  • COLTS (Scranton) - $1.75
  • Port Authority (Pittsburgh) - $2.50

Learn more about EMTA and its routes here.

