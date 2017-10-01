Cost of Parking Ticket Rises in City of Corry - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cost of Parking Ticket Rises in City of Corry

The City of Corry is increasing the cost of parking tickets starting Sunday, Oct. 1.

The cost is increasing from $10 to $15, according to Corry Police.

It goes up to $20 if the ticket is not paid within 72 hours.

If the parking ticket is not paid after a written notification is sent out, it becomes a citation filed at the District Judge's office. It will then cost $50 plus court costs.

Council approved an ordinance increasing parking ticket fines in August 2017.

