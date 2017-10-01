Cost of Parking Ticket Rises in City of Corry

The City of Corry is increasing the cost of parking tickets starting Sunday, Oct. 1.

The cost is increasing from $10 to $15, according to Corry Police.

It goes up to $20 if the ticket is not paid within 72 hours.

If the parking ticket is not paid after a written notification is sent out, it becomes a citation filed at the District Judge's office. It will then cost $50 plus court costs.

Council approved an ordinance increasing parking ticket fines in August 2017.

