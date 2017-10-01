Road Work to Restrict Traffic in North East Monday

Drivers will see delays and lane restrictions on Route 20 in the North East Borough due road work Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Crews will start roadway paving and line painting around 6:30 a.m. and are expected to finish the project the same day. The work will be done between Mill Street, Route 89 and Vine Street and is weather permitting.

Flaggers will be directing traffic where there are lane restrictions. Parking will also be limited along Route 20 in North East.

The road work is part of a $1.6 million project. In addition to the paving, the work also includes traffic signal upgrades, updated sidewalks, curb ramps and drainage repairs.

