Trump to attend Presidents Cup finale

President Donald Trump will attend the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, an updated schedule released by the White House shows.

Trump, who has been spending the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in nearby Bedminster, will take a quick trip over to the tournament for the awarding of the trophy at 6 p.m. ET.

This is not the first presidential appearance at the tournament this weekend. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton made a joint appearance at the event Thursday. Their appearance together follows a joint effort by the five living former presidents to support hurricane relief efforts.

The Presidents Cup, which comes to a close Sunday, features American golfers playing against an international team in a series of 30 matches. Obama, Bush and Clinton participated in the opening ceremony at the first tee to mark the beginning of the matches, and Trump will close out the biennial tournament.

Some of the world's most prominent golfers, including Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, are participating in this year's contest.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama appeared in a video September 8 to ask Americans to respond to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey. Their effort was expanded later to include relief for areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Meanwhile, Trump has been spending his weekend in Bedminster dealing with the resignation of former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price for his use of private planes as well as the relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Trump has been up early all weekend, sending 18 tweets out on Puerto Rico on Saturday alone, including an attack on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has criticized the Trump administration's response efforts on the island.