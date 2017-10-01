Firefighters Battle Barn Fire in Harborcreek

Firefighters are battling a fully involved barn fire in Harborcreek Sunday evening.

Sources tell Erie News Now it's at the Michael Langdon Farm at 7909 Belle Road between Davison Road and Avis Drive.

The first crews on the scene from Harborcreek and Fairfield Hose called for more help. Firefighters from North East have responded as well.

Langdon buys and sells fruit from other farmers in the region.

We do not know what was stored in the barn.

Neighbors say you can see the smoke for miles.