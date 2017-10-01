Porch of West Erie Home Damaged by Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Porch of West Erie Home Damaged by Fire

Posted:

Erie firefighters were called out for a porch fire at a home Sunday afternoon.

The flames were reported at 1415 Liberty Street.

They knocked down the flames in a matter of minutes, but the porch suffered heavy damage.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

