Cyclists Going 100 Miles to Niagara Falls to Spread Catholic Mission

An ambitious group of cyclists will take off Monday from North East and bike 100 miles to Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Stephanie Hall at the Sisters of Saint Joseph is one of the organizers. Hall, several catholic sisters and a few others are making the trek to spread the word of the catholic mission.

They will make prayer stops - each with a specific focus including human trafficking, poverty, violence, the environment and immigration.

The idea to bike to Canada started as a joke, but it is becoming very real.

"As we talked about it more and more, we thought well this could be great fun," said Hall. "It would be a great personal challenge, but if we're going to do it, let's do it for a reason, and let's use it as a vehicle to shine the spotlight on some of these important issues and really make it worthwhile."

The group leaves at 6:30 a.m. Monday. The 100 mile trip is expected to take a day.

Some on the trip will spend a few days in Niagara Falls at the Communicators for Women Religious conference.

