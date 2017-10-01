Emmaus Grove Celebrates Success of Community Garden - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Emmaus Grove Celebrates Success of Community Garden

Community members at Emmaus Grove celebrated the success of their community garden Sunday for the fifth year.

They welcomed the neighborhood with food, music and raffle prizes.

The garden grows organic produce for Emmaus soup kitchen guests and people who use the food pantry.

Emmaus Ministries director Mary Miller said community gardens have many benefits, but the main one is bringing hope.

"Our garden brings great beauty to this area," said Miller. "I think in the inner city there are vacant lots everywhere, communities could come together, neighborhoods could come together."

Emmaus Grove also teaches the community how to properly grow organic vegetables and herbs.

