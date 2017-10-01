Emmaus Grove Celebrates Success of Community Garden

School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
Family is concerned Diane Chotta, 52, has gone missing. They have not heard from her since she visited her mother in Bethel Park on Christmas, according to WPXI.More >>
Family is concerned Diane Chotta, 52, has gone missing. They have not heard from her since she visited her mother in Bethel Park on Christmas, according to WPXI.More >>
According to a police report, a Dodge Neon, driven by Mathew P. Smith, 43, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons.
Smith crashed head-on into a Buick LeSabre traveling south.
According to a police report, a Dodge Neon, driven by Mathew P. Smith, 43, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons.
Smith crashed head-on into a Buick LeSabre traveling south.
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper vetoed the proposed Erie County land bank Tuesday because she says a pre-determined executive board contained in that plan violates the county's home-rule charter.More >>
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper vetoed the proposed Erie County land bank Tuesday because she says a pre-determined executive board contained in that plan violates the county's home-rule charter.More >>
Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed legislation to raise the state's minimum wage, but nothing is a done deal.More >>
Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed legislation to raise the state's minimum wage, but nothing is a done deal.More >>
They will tow and ticket all vehicles that have allowed snow to build up that obstructs traffic or disrupts plows and emergency vehicles.More >>
They will tow and ticket all vehicles that have allowed snow to build up that obstructs traffic or disrupts plows and emergency vehicles.More >>
Swank Construction Company, of New Kensington, submitted the lowest bid of $1,446,028.19.More >>
Swank Construction Company, of New Kensington, submitted the lowest bid of $1,446,028.19.More >>