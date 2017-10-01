Man Flown to Hospital After Crash During Pursuit in Chautauqua County

A man who deputies say was driving under the influence in Chautauqua County was flown to an Erie hospital after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit Saturday.

Heath Zawatski, 30, of Randolph, faces charges including driving while ability impaired by drugs, failure to comply, moved from lane unsafely and failure to keep right.

The Sheriff's Office received multiple complaints about an erratic vehicle on Dutch Hollow Road in Ellery around 9:26 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies found the vehicle, but Zawatski failed to stop and attempted to escape them, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

During the pursuit, Zawatski failed to negotiate a turn, went into a ditch and overturned, deputies said.

Zawatski was pinned, but EMS and fire personnel were later able to free him.

He was flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

