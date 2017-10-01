St. Stanislaus Church Holds Parish Day Fundraiser - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

St. Stanislaus Church Holds Parish Day Fundraiser

People celebrated Parish Day at St. Stanislaus Church Sunday.

The event, which was billed as fun for the whole family, at the parish hall raises funds for the church.

They served up a Polish platter dinner with kielbasa, bolabki, pierogis, sweet and sour cabbage and more.

It also featured baked goods, raffles and children's games.

