Gunfire Reported Inside Millcreek Home

A man is in custody following reports of gunfire inside a Millcreek home.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at a home along Oakdale Parkway, near West Lake Road and West 8th Streets.

reports indicated that the incident started out as a domestic dispute between a man and his adult nephew.

Police say during the dispute, one of the men fired a shotgun inside the home.

Millcreek Police and SWAT Team set up a perimeter around the home before taking the man into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police are questioning the nephew, as the investigation continues.

Millcreek Police are working to obtain a search warrant to go inside the home and retrieve the gun.