LIVE COVERAGE: 58 Killed in Las Vegas in Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern U.S. History

Thousands of country music fans became sitting ducks in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

58 people were killed Sunday night when a gunman fired hundreds of bullets into the Las Vegas Strip crowd, police said.

515 others were rushed to hospitals after the mass shooting and ensuing stampede at a Jason Aldean concert.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Inside his room, they found a cache of weapons, including 10 rifles, the sheriff said.

READ THE LATEST