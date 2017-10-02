Man Charged in New Year's Eve Homicide Pleads Guilty - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged in New Year's Eve Homicide Pleads Guilty

The suspect charged in a New Year's Eve homicide who was found hiding in a basement crawl space in Detroit has admitted guilt the same day jury selection was scheduled to start in the case.

Grover Lyons, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, flight to avoid apprehension and a firearms charge.

Police said Lyons shot and killed Darrin Germany, 28, near Prospect Avenue and June Street on Dec. 31, 2016.

Prosecutors presented video from two surveillance cameras from Bogey's Tavern during the preliminary hearing.

In the video, two men who investigators identify as Lyons and Germany get into a fight inside of the bar.

Investigators said Lyons and another man then followed Germany outside.

The video then shows what police describe as a shootout, which ended in Germany's death.

Prosecutors said a witness saw Lyons fire the weapon.

Lyons faces up to 34 years in prison when he is sentenced.

