Police Trying to Identify Persons of Interest in Stolen Credit Card Case

Millcreek Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman in surveillance photos as part of an investigation into the use of stolen credit cards.

The cards were stolen within Millcreek Township and used at the Target at 6700 Peach Street and the Walmart in Ashtabula, Ohio on Sept. 19, according to the detective.

The fraudulent charges totaled about $1,000, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Henderson at 814-838-98515 x509.

