Giant Wood Pile Should be Removed Starting This Week

Charred wood pile, East 16th Street

The giant pile of wood and debris that caught fire sending smoke through downtown Erie a week ago, is still there.

We checked the site behind the former Watson Papers Industrial building on East 16th Street, and the massive pile of charred wood and other building materials has not been removed.

Most of it is timbers from the demolition of the building. Twin Village recycling near Buffalo, NY was ordered by city fire officials and code enforcement officers to clean up the fire hazard.

Both Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone and the security officer for the site tell Erie News Now that the property owners plan to start removing the debris sometime this week.

