Man Freed from Under Bus in East Erie

A man was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after he became trapped under a private bus.

It was reported around 4:15 p.m. near East 33rd and Parade.

A middle-aged man was working underneath the bus when it apparently slipped off a jack and pinned the man, first responders told Erie News Now.

Equipment was brought to the scene in order to free him.

He was taken to UPMC Hamot in critical condition with multiple injuries to his upper body.

