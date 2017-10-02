One Dead After Crash in Girard

Police are now releasing the identity of the man killed in a motorcycle accident in Girard.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Monday, near Over Lake Golf Course on Route 20.

Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the victim as Tracy Howard, 58, of East Springfield.

Cook said Howard was riding the motorcycle eastbound on Route 20 when the driver of an SUV heading westbound on Route 20 crossed in front of him. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was killed instantly due to multiple blunt force trauma, Cook said.

